Visa-free regime helps boost tourist inflow from Germany to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Number of tourists from Germany to Kazakhstan has soared thanks to visa-free travel

Kazakh Ambassador to Germany Bolat Nussupov revealed that introduction of visa-free regime by Kazakhstan led to tourist inflow from Germany, Kazinform correspondent reports.



"Kazakhstan introduced visa-free regime with 45 countries, including Germany, in December 2016. This move was called to boost inbound tourism in the first place. And the number of tourists from Germany has soared ever since," Ambassador Nussupov said at the Thursday press conference in Astana.







Kazakhstani diplomat added that more and more people in Germany display interest to the project of revival of the Great Silk Road. He said that the development of the map of sacred places of Kazakhstan is expected to attract more tourists to the country as well.



Ambassador Nussupov believes that close trade and economic cooperation between Astana and Berlin remains an important factor in inflow of tourists from Germany. According to him, German businessmen constantly visit not only Astana and Almaty, but also have a host of projects in regions of Kazakhstan.



Bolat Nussupov also reminded that there is a big German diaspora in Kazakhstan members of which keep in touch with their relatives in Germany.