Visa-free travelling: What countries opened their doors for Kazakhstan in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of visa-free countries for Kazakhstanis increases year by year. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been conducting a huge work in this area. Our country has signed agreements with 19 countries to date on abolishing visa-regime for Kazakhstani residents. The last agreement was signed with Cuba. Upon ratification of the document by both countries' parliaments, the residents of Kazakhstan and Cuba will be able to make mutual visa-free trips for up to 30 days.

Beginning from June 8, as per the resolution of the Government of Georgia, Kazakhstanis may stay in this country without a visa for up to one year. Tunis leadership has also abolished visas for Belarus, Kazakhstan, Cyprus and several African countries.

In March, Kazakhstan and Benelux countries governments entered into the Agreement on relaxing visa regime for diplomatic passport bearers. As per the document, the term of their stay in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg is prolonged for 90 days. However, the Agreement has not entered into force yet. The same document was signed with Switzerland and it is entering into force on January 17, 2016. Kazakhstanis holding national, diplomatic and official passports may stay in the territory of Chile for up to 90 days beginning from May 23. The Agreement with Qatar on visa-free regime for diplomatic passport holders (signed October 26) will enter into force soon.

Meanwhile, the number of regular international flights to and from Kazakhstan rises as well. Passengers from Kazakhstan fly en 87 international routes. In total, 458 international flights are operated from Kazakhstan per week (68 flights per day). Seven new routes have been launched this year.

On June 2, the national operator Air Astana launched direct flights to Seoul (once a week, on Tuesdays) and Tbilisi (twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays). On October 25, Air Astana resumed Astana-Dubai flights (four times a week, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays). The long-waited flight to the most romantic city of the world – Paris – has been launched too. It will be operated three times a week – on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

On August 8, South Korean Asiana Airlines launched its regular flights en route Seoul-Astana-Seoul (once a week, on Saturdays). UAE’s FlyDubai has also announced launch of flights to Astana twice a week. FlyDubai is the first Dubai carrier that established direct air communication with Kazakhstan capital.

Russia’s Aeroflot has doubled Moscow-Astana flights since December 1. Other carriers which increased their flights to Kazakhstan are Belavia (Minsk-Astana) and S7 Airlines (Novosibirsk-Ust-Kamenogorsk).

Kazakhstan’s BEK AIR launched Ust-Kamenogorsk-Urumqi charter flight to be operated once a week on Fridays. The first charter flight between Kyzylorda and Antalya was also launched this year (KazUnion Airlines).