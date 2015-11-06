Visit to France raised Kazakh-French coop to higher level - Head of State

PARIS-ASTANA. KAZINFORM A briefing was held following the official visit of the Kazakh President to France, Akorda press service informs.

The Head of State noted high level of the visit and hospitality of the French side which proves close partnership between the two states. "Kazakhstan and France have implemented 34 large-scale projects. 24 more are under implementation now. Tens of projects will be implemented in future, as per the agreements reached at yesterday's business forum," Nazarbayev said. "France is a serious player at the European arena, as it holds leading position in many sectors of economy, especially in agriculture," the President noted and added that all agreements on joint agricultural projects were of great importance for Kazakhstan. "We will also cooperate in machinery, chemistry, energy, education and healthcare. The involvement of Great Britain and France in industrial and infrastructure programs of Kazakhstan is very important for us. This visit and all the negotiations held raised the cooperation between our countries to a higher level," the Head of State highlighted.