Vityaz outgun Barys in a friendly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Tuesday, HC Barys lost to Vityaz in the final friendly match in Switzerland ahead of the start of the new KHL season, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Vityaz was stronger winning the match 5:4 in a penalty shootout.



It should be noted that the teams ended the regulation time in a 4:4 draw, but the Moscow-based club were luckier in the shootouts.



Barys players will jet off to Astana to get ready for another friendly, this time against KHL newcomer from China - HC Kunlun Red Star.



Afterwards, Barys will take part in the traditional President's Cup in the Kazakh capital.