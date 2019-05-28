Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko, and Sooronbay Jeenbekov awarded Order of Yelbasy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Decree to award state decorations of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko, and Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazinform cites the Head of State's press service.

On Awarding State Decorations of the Republic of Kazakhstan

I hereby resolve:



1. Marking the 25th Anniversary of the Eurasian integration idea and the 5th Anniversary of Signing the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as for the particular contribution to deepening and expanding cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan, to award the Order "Qazaqstan Respublikasynyn Tunghysh Prezidenty - Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev" ("The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev") to:

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, the President of the Russian Federation

Alexander Grigoriyevich Lukashenko, the President of the Republic of Belarus

Sooronbay Sharipovich Jeenbekov, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

2. This Decree shall enter into force on the day it is signed.

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Akorda, Nur-Sultan, 27th May 2019

No. 50