ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin arrived in Astana for SCO Summit, Kazinform correspondent reports.



At the airport, the distinguished guest was greeted by the Deputy Prime Minister ofKazakhstan, Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov, Deputy Mayor of Astana Malik Bekturov, and Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mikhail Bocharnikov.

Earlier the Kremlin said that while in Astana Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of several states and attend the opening ceremony of EXPO-2017.

The SCO Summit is expected to focus on its current activity and make a historical decision on India and Pakistan's accession.

Participants will also touch upon cooperation in the sphere of regional security, deepening of trade and economic interaction and promotion of humanitarian ties within the framework of the SCO.

Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are the full-fledged members of the SCO.

Final steps of India and Pakistan's accession to the organization will be made at the Astana Summit.