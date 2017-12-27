Vladimir Putin backs idea of holding IT Specialist Forum in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his Kazakh counterpart, Nursultan Nazarbayev, for proposing to hold an IT Specialist Forum in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"My colleagues and I have just discussed the issues related to energy and development of our relations in space - I mean not only the use of Baikonur but also Kazakhstan's advancement towards the development of new competencies and technologies. It is aimed at the future. It is our cooperation in high-tech industries, our efforts in digital economy. And we are grateful to you for your initiative to hold in Kazakhstan a high-level meeting of digital technologies experts," Vladimir Putin told during a bilateral meeting with Nursultan Nazarbayev in Moscow.

He underlined that the relations between Kazakhstan and Russia are developing very successfully. "For the first 10 months of this year, our trade turnover has exceeded 34 percent. It is a serious progress," the Russian President said.

"However, in fact, it is not the most important thing," he continued. "And, perhaps, that fact that our direct investment stock in the Kazakh economy exceeds 10 billion is not crucial. But, what important is that we are taking on a new quality of our relations. Altogether, I would like to note that Kazakhstan has been and remains our key economic partner, and certainly is our strategic partner in general - I mean the area of security, ensuring national defense capability of our states. "

He wished the Kazakh nation achievements and all the best in the coming 2018.

Recall that earlier Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the informal summit of the CIS leaders in Moscow.