    Vladimir Putin came to Omsk airport to see Kazakh President off

    14:40, 08 November 2019
    OMSK. KAZINFORM «The Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum held yesterday in Omsk was notable for a business-friendly atmosphere.

    «The talks of the two countries’ presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin as well as the sessions of the Forum were constructive. The leaders of Kazakhstan and Russia reached mutual understanding in all the issues discussed,» Kazakh President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali posted on his Facebook account and added that Vladimir Putin came to the airport of Omsk to see the Kazakh President off.

