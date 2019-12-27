Vladimir Putin condoles with Kazakhstan over Almaty plane crash

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent a telegram of condolences to his Kazakhstani counterpart President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the plane crash near Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from Vladimir Putin’s press service.

According to the telegram, the people of Russia share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in the plane crash and hope for the speediest recovery of those injured.