Vladimir Putin congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on presidential election win
17:37, 10 June 2019
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin had a telephone talk, Kazinform has learned from Akorda.
During the conversation, Vladimir Putin congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his confident win in the presidential election and wished him success as the President.
Thanking the interlocutor for the congratulations, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assured him of continuing Kazakhstan's course towards comprehensive cooperation with Russia.
The President of Kazakhstan also congratulated the Russian leader on the upcoming national holiday - Russia Day.