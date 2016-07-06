  • kz
    Vladimir Putin congratulates Kazakhstan on nonpermanent membership in UN Security Council

    17:27, 06 July 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin today, the Akorda's press service reports.

    Vladimir Putin congratulated President Nazarbayev on his birthday and wished him good health, wellbeing and further success in his work.

    During the telephone talk the Russian President also congratulated the Head of State on Kazakhstan winning a nonpermanent seat on the United Nations Security Council in 2017-2018.

    The leaders of the two countries touched upon the issues of bilateral cooperation.

