Vladimir Putin notes high level of strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian leader congratulated President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two states, noting the high level of strategic partnership between the countries. A congratulatory telegram was published on Sunday on the Kremlin's website, TASS reports.

"Over the past quarter of a century, relying on the good traditions of friendship and mutual respect that bind the peoples of Russia and Kazakhstan, we were able to bring bilateral relations to a high level of strategic partnership and alliance," the message reads.

Mr. Putin noted the dynamic development of the political dialogue as well as fruitfulness of cooperation between the two states in trade and economic, scientific, technical, cultural, humanitarian and other fields.

"Coordination of our countries' efforts within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union contributes to the strengthening of regional stability and security," he stressed.

Vladimir Putin also expressed confidence in the further constructive interaction of the two countries in resolving major international issues and wished Nursultan Nazarbayev health and success.