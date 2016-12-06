Vladimir Putin shared his plans after finishing his carrier

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Russia Vladimir Putin would like to finish his career with success and travel, RIA Novosti wrote.

On Monday in Chelyabinsk Vladimir Putin visited the workshop of the 'Eterno' Plant - a joint business of local tube rolling plant and RUSNANO. During the visit the plant employee told about his dream to build a successful career, and asked about the dreams of the President. "I would like to finish my career successfully", - Putin answered with a laughter.

The Russian President told that he likes to travel very much. "All my traveling is confined to coming to the airport, then moving from the airport to another building, then back in the airport", - he told.

"I would like to travel in a different way - to see the nature, do the sightseeing", - the Russian President shared.

Putin reminded of his recent visit to Peru for the APEC summit. "Well, it was the airport - building - back in Moscow kind of trip. Whilst Peru is a unique country with a lot of tourist attractions and a lot of must see places", - he added.

Also the Russian President told he had a hobby which he had never done, however refused to tell which one.