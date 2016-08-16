Vladimir Putin thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for help in restoring relations with Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Russia Vladimir Putin thanked President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for his help in restoring relations with Turkey, RBK reports.

"You mentioned the restoration of the Russian-Turkish relations. In this regard, I would like to thank you for your efforts you exerted for helping us to restore the relations. As we can see now, it all ended well," V. Putin said at the meeting with the Kazakh President in Sochi.

"I am glad that the relations between Turkey and Russia are getting better," N. Nazarbayev said adding that Russia was a country that played an important role in addressing serious international problems.