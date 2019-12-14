Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Elizabeth II congratulate Kazakhstan on Independence Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Global leaders continue to send their greetings on the occasion of the upcoming Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin extended his congratulations to the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan.

«The successes achieved by your country in the socio-economic, scientific-technical and many other fields are well known. Kazakhstan rightfully enjoys high prestige on the world stage, plays a constructive role in resolving pressing issues of the regional and international agenda. Relations between our states are dynamically developing in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. Bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as coordination of efforts within the framework of the Eurasian integration processes give good pay-offs.» Vladimir Putin wishes the President of Kazakhstan good health and success, and the citizens of the country - happiness and prosperity.

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping sent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulations on behalf of the Government and people of China, as well as on his own behalf on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the Independence of Kazakhstan. «I attach great importance to the development of Sino-Kazakh relations and I am ready to make joint efforts with you to strengthen mutual support and fruitfully advance the joint implementation of the One Belt - One Road project for the benefit of our countries and peoples,» the congratulatory message reads. Xi Jinping concludes his congratulations with the wishes of prosperity and strength to Kazakhstan.

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain congratulated President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the Independence Day of Kazakhstan. «Your Excellency, I am sincerely congratulating you on the occasion of the national holiday. May I wish the people of Kazakhstan well-being and prosperity,» the telegram says.

«I sincerely congratulate you and the friendly people of Kazakhstan on the Independence Day. May I wish you, Your Excellency, good health, happiness and success, well-being and prosperity to your people.» President of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan wrote in his congratulatory message.

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on his own behalf and on behalf of the Uzbek people congratulated Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the national holiday. «We are sincerely glad for the impressive successes of fraternal Kazakhstan in socio-political and socio-economic development, the steady growth of the country's authority in the international arena. Today the Uzbek-Kazakh relations have achieved a high level of trust and mutual understanding,» the telegram said.

President of Kazakhstan received a message from his Kyrgyz counterpart. «I express full confidence that the relations of strategic partnership, friendship, alliance and good neighborliness between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan will continue to strengthen».

Welcoming telegrams in connection with the Independence Day of Kazakhstan were also sent by the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky in his congratulation noted that the Republic of Kazakhstan has become a regional leader politics, economy and security. He added that our country has strengthened its authority in the international arena. «May I wish you, Your Excellency, good health and vitality, and peace, prosperity and welfare to the friendly people of Kazakhstan.»

«Friendly Korean-Kazakh relations are developing steadily thanks to close cooperation in various fields. In particular, I’m glad that the two countries came closer to each other through active high-level collaboration,» President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in emphasized in his congratulatory message.

The King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander, the King of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, the King of Belgium Philippe, the King of Sweden Carl Gustaf, the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani have also sent their congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also received congratulatory messages from the

President of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman, President of Hungary János Áder, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, President of Lebanese Republic Michel Aoun, President of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits, President of the Republic of Iraq Barham Salih, President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos, Governor-General of Canada Julie Payette, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee - Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister, Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Acting Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Valery Semerikov.