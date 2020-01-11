Volcano erupts on southwestern Japan island

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A volcano on a southwestern Japan island erupted Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Rocks were thrown about 300 meters from the crater of Mt. Shintake on Kuchinoerabu Island in Kagoshima Prefecture following the eruption around 3:05 p.m., the agency said, adding it had not confirmed any pyroclastic flow.

It was the first eruption on the island since Feb. 2, 2019.

Kyodo informs that the agency maintained the alert level for the volcano at 3 on a scale of 5, which asks climbers to refrain from scaling the mountain, after raising the level from 2 in October.

The agency warned of possible flying rocks and pyroclastic flows within about a 2-kilometer radius of the crater.