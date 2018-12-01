  • kz
    Volleyball teams from 6 countries vie for Zhetysu Cup

    14:07, 01 December 2018
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - The international volleyball tournament for veterans Zhetysu Cup is underway in Taldykorgan, Kazinform has learnt from the regional communications service of Almaty region.

    10 teams consisting of athletes from Almaty region, Russia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Orenburg and Tatarstan will take part in the tournament, which is dated to the Day of the First President.

    This the second year the Zhetysu Cup is held in Taldykorgan.

    Last year, the tournament brought together 6 teams.

