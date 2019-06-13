  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Volodymyr Zelensky extends congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

    11:02, 13 June 2019
    Photo: None
    KYIV. KAZINFORM - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    "On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Ukraine, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your landslide win in the presidential election. I am confident we will make joint efforts to further deepen constructive cooperation between our countries based on mutual support of sovereignty and territorial integrity," the message reads.

    Volodymyr Zelensky invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Ukraine.

    "I would like to take this opportunity to invite you to pay a visit to Ukraine to give a boost to the development of relations between Kyiv and Nur-Sultan," Zelensky noted.

    He also wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the best of health and success in his activities and to the friendly people of Kazakhstan - peace and prosperity.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Ukraine President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!