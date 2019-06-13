Volodymyr Zelensky extends congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

KYIV. KAZINFORM - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Ukraine, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your landslide win in the presidential election. I am confident we will make joint efforts to further deepen constructive cooperation between our countries based on mutual support of sovereignty and territorial integrity," the message reads.



Volodymyr Zelensky invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Ukraine.



"I would like to take this opportunity to invite you to pay a visit to Ukraine to give a boost to the development of relations between Kyiv and Nur-Sultan," Zelensky noted.



He also wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the best of health and success in his activities and to the friendly people of Kazakhstan - peace and prosperity.