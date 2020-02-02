Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020. Astana Team’s roster

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will take part in the 2.Pro stage race Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, won by Ion Izagirre in 2019. This year the race will be held from February 5th to 9th.

Team's line-up: Hugo Houle, Ion Izagirre, Rodrigo Contreras, Oscar Rodriguez, Luis Leon Sanchez, Nikita Stalnov and Jonas Gregaard Wilsly, the Team’s official website reads.

Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer and Bruno Cenghialta.

Race information: https://vueltacv.com/en/