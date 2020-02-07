Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. Astana’s Ion Izagirre takes 6th in Cullera, Stage 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The second stage with an uphill 2-km-long finish in Cullera provided the first battle between the GC favorites of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

Astana’s rider Ion Izagirre, who won the 2019 edition of this race, finished among the leaders, taking a solid 6th position, behind the stage winner Tadej Pogačar.

«It was a hard stage, especially at the start, but also later, when the daily breakaway took a very big gap. We had to send our riders in front to work together with other teams, because the breakaway was really dangerous. In the end, we were able to close the gap and the guys did a great job for Ion Izagirre to bring him in front at the bottom of the last climb. Well, he finished 6h and I think, this is a good result. We still have one important stage on Saturday, when we can do something in the general classification,» explained Bruno Cenghialta, Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.

«A very tough stage, from the start and until the finish line. When a very strong group broke away, Nikita Stalnov and Jonas Gregaard went in front to chase the break together with other teams, they worked really well. In general, it was a good day for us, in the final my teammates brought me perfectly at the front, so I was on a good position. I did all I could on this climb, but it suited more to such fast and explosive riders as Pogačar, Valverde and Teuns, so I did not have many chances to do something. However, I am happy I was up there with them at the finish. This result motivates me ahead of the Saturday stage, let’s see what we can achieve there,» said Ion Izagirre.

Pogačar became the new overall leader of the race, while Ion Izagirre moved up to 7th position with the same time as the leader.

The third stage of the race, 174.6 km from Orihuela to Torrevieja, will be held tomorrow. Despite a climb somewhere in the middle of the distance, looks like it will be a good opportunity for the sprinters to play the stage.