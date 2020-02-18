  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta 2020. Astana announces its Team’s roster

    09:40, 18 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will take part in the 2.Pro stage race Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta, which will be held in Portugal from February 19th to 23rd.

    Team's line-up: Zhandos Bizhigitov, Rodrigo Contreras, Miguel Angel Lopez, Davide Martinelli, Yuriy Natarov, Luis Leon Sanchez and Harold Tejada, the Team’s official website reads.

    Sports directors in race: Bruno Cenghialta and Stefano Zanini.

    Race information: https://voltaaoalgarve.com/en/


    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!