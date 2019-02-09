Volume of cargo transshipment from Central Asia via Turkish ports revealed

BAKU. KAZINFORM - In 2018, the volume of cargo transshipment from the Central Asia (Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan) through Turkish ports amounted to 144,800 tons, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey told Trend.

The ministry noted that in 2018, all cargo transshipment from Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan was carried out by ships sailing under flags of other countries.



In 2018, the volume of cargo transshipment from Turkmenistan through Turkey's ports amounted to 97,200 tons, the ministry said.



The ministry added that in 2018, the volume of cargo transshipment from Kazakhstan through Turkish ports amounted to 28,800 tons, while cargo transshipment from Uzbekistan reached only 18,300 tons.



In 2018, the total volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish ports amounted to 328.8 million tons.



During the period, the total volume of cargo transshipment by vessels flying the Turkish flag amounted to 35.5 million tons.



In 2018, the volume of cargo transshipment by vessels flying the flags of their own countries amounted to 13.4 million tons and by vessels flying the flags of other countries to 279.9 million tons.



In 2018, a total of 72,360 ships arrived at Turkish ports.



During the period, 38,219 vessels flying the Turkish flag and 34,141 vessels flying the flags of other countries arrived at Turkish ports.