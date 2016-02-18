Volume of export of Pavlodar region&#39;s enterprises topped KZT 100 bln

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - In 2015, the enterprises launched within the implementation of the first Industrialization Map produced products totaling KZT 180 bln, Governor of the region Kanat Bozumbayev informed.

"This figure is 1.3 times higher than the figures in 2014. The volume of the export of products topped KZT 100 bln. In total, the share of these projects in the volume of industrial production made 20.3% and 27% in the processing industry," the head of the region informed.

The new projects with the total volume of investments totaling KZT 443.2 bln have been launched within the second stage of the Industrialization Map. As a result of 2015, the new productions ensured their products export for KZT 40 bln.

More than 20 projects with the total volume of investments over KZT 800 bln are under implementation now.

It is planned to launch 11 projects amounting to KZT 25 bln.