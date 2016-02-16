Volume of exports to China amounted to $2.7 billion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the first months of 2015 the volume of exports of processed products to China amounted to $2.7 billion, said chairman of the board of the National Agency for Export and Investment KAZNEX INVEST Borisbi Zhangurazov during a press conference in Central Communications Service.

"Kazakhstan exports to China metallurgy, chemistry, uranium. Over the first 11 months of 2015 the volume of exports of processed products to China amounted to $2.7 billion which is 16% higher than in the same period of 2014," said B.Zhangurazov.

Earlier it was reported that KAZNEX INVEST has named more than 20 commodity items in high demand in China.