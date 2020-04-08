Volume of foreign investment gross inflow in Kazakhstan reached $ 350 bln

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, over the years of Independence, the total gross inflow of direct foreign investment in the economy of Kazakhstan amounted to about $ 350 billion, Kazinform reports citing the press service of JSC NC Kazakh Invest.

At the end of 2019, the gross inflow of FDI to Kazakhstan amounted to $ 24.1 billion against $ 24.3 billion in 2018.

In 2019, the mining industry accounted for the largest volume of foreign investment - 56.3%. The industry attracted a record foreign investment of $ 13,586 million. The volume of FDI inflows to the extraction of metal ores increased by 60%, while FDI to the extraction of coal and lignite decreased by 60%.

$ 3.5 billion was invested in manufacturing, $ 3 billion in trade and $ 1.1 billion in transportation and warehousing, more than $ 1.0 billion in financial and insurance activities. At the end of the previous year the provision of accommodation and food services showed a great increase - 10.5 times ($ 175.6 million), water supply - 3.1 times ($ 18.4 million), transport - 50 , 7% (by $ 371.7 million) and others.

It is worth noting the decrease in the inflow of investments in the information and communications industry - by 31.4% (by $ 58.1 million), in professional, scientific and technical spheres - by 24.8% (by $ 167.1 million), in financial and insurance spheres - by 22.4% (by $ 293.2 million).

The five countries with the highest FDI in Kazakhstan in 2019 remained unchanged. Thus, , investors from the Netherlands invested in the economy of Kazakhstan - $ 7.3 billion (with a share of 30.2%), the USA businesses invested $ 5.5 billion (23.0%), Switzerland - $ 2.2 billion. It is worth noting that Chinese investors unseated investors from the Russian Federation and took 4th place with $ 1.7 billion (7.0%) investments, while the Russian Federation closed the top five investors in Kazakhstan’s economy - $ 1.4 billion (5.8%).