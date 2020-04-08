Volume of foreign investment gross inflow in Kazakhstan reached $ 350 bln
At the end of 2019, the gross inflow of FDI to Kazakhstan amounted to $ 24.1 billion against $ 24.3 billion in 2018.
In 2019, the mining industry accounted for the largest volume of foreign investment - 56.3%. The industry attracted a record foreign investment of $ 13,586 million. The volume of FDI inflows to the extraction of metal ores increased by 60%, while FDI to the extraction of coal and lignite decreased by 60%.
$ 3.5 billion was invested in manufacturing, $ 3 billion in trade and $ 1.1 billion in transportation and warehousing, more than $ 1.0 billion in financial and insurance activities. At the end of the previous year the provision of accommodation and food services showed a great increase - 10.5 times ($ 175.6 million), water supply - 3.1 times ($ 18.4 million), transport - 50 , 7% (by $ 371.7 million) and others.
It is worth noting the decrease in the inflow of investments in the information and communications industry - by 31.4% (by $ 58.1 million), in professional, scientific and technical spheres - by 24.8% (by $ 167.1 million), in financial and insurance spheres - by 22.4% (by $ 293.2 million).
The five countries with the highest FDI in Kazakhstan in 2019 remained unchanged. Thus, , investors from the Netherlands invested in the economy of Kazakhstan - $ 7.3 billion (with a share of 30.2%), the USA businesses invested $ 5.5 billion (23.0%), Switzerland - $ 2.2 billion. It is worth noting that Chinese investors unseated investors from the Russian Federation and took 4th place with $ 1.7 billion (7.0%) investments, while the Russian Federation closed the top five investors in Kazakhstan’s economy - $ 1.4 billion (5.8%).