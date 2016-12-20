Volume of investment into Kazakhstan's economy up to 6 trillion tenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Volume of investment into Kazakhstan's economy increased for 4,7% over 11 months of current year, Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev said at the session of the Government on Tuesday.

"One of the key conditions of sustaining positive economic growth rate is to increase investment activity. Volume of investment has grown for 4,7% up to 6 trillion tenge in Kazakhstan over the past 11 months," Minister Bishimbayev noted.



In his words, implementation of the industrial, innovative and infrastructural projects within the framework of the Nurly Zhol State Program, the State Program of the Industrial and Innovative Development and anti-crisis programs is what encouraged growth of investment into Kazakhstan's economy.



The minister noted the positive dynamics of foreign direct investment (FDI) since the beginning of the year. "Thus, FDI inflow amounted to $12,1 billion in January-September 2016, that is almost five times more than last year," he added.