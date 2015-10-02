Volume of production in machine-building industry of Kazakhstan grew significantly since 2001

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The volume of production in the machine-building sphere of Kazakhstan has grown from 60 to 870 bln tenge since 2001, Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Meiram Pshembayev informed at the CCS media briefing.

"Thanks to the policy of the President of Kazakhstan and initiated by him program on industrialization of the country, we achieved certain results. The volume of production in the machine-building sector has grown from 60 billion to 870 billion tenge since 2001. Now we have new spheres of the machine-building sector that helped to grow the volume of the overall production," M. Pshembayev said.

According to him, the issue of future development of the sector in the context of the crisis of the world economy was discussed at the 3 rd Forum of Machine Builders in Astana.