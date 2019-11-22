Volume of Swiss investment exceeds $24 billion

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 15 years the volume of Swiss investments in Kazakhstan has exceeded USD24 billion, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev after the meeting with the President of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«During the negotiations I expressed gratitude to the Swiss side for their assistance in the field of transboundary water use and water diplomacy in Central Asia. He offered our partners the prospect of coordinating efforts in this area taking into account similar initiatives of Kazakhstan in the humanitarian dimension and in the context of the implementation of the UN sustainable development goals. We agreed with President Maurer that the main component of the Kazakh-Swiss partnership is the economic component», said Tokayev.

The Head of State emphasized that the world and Kazakhstan are well aware of Switzerland as a country with the powerful innovative industry and developed agriculture, as one of the main financial and banking centers of the world. In turn, Kazakhstan is characterized by stable economic growth and the best investment climate in the region. Kazakhstan is ranked 25th in the Doing Business. Swiss business appreciates the opportunities offered by the Kazakhstan market.

Today the Swiss Confederation is the third largest investor in our economy and is one of the top ten largest trading partners of Kazakhstan. Over 15 years the volume of Swiss investments has exceeded USD24 billion», added Mr. Tokayev.