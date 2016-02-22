Volume of trade of Pavlodar region with Czech Republic made over USD 16 mln in 2015

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Governor of Pavlodar region Kanat Bozumbayev met with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Kazakhstan Elishka Zhigova. The Ambassador noted that Czech businessmen would come to the next Pavlodar investment forum, the press service of the regional administration informs.

"We actively support development and strengthening of the cooperation with leading countries of Europe. We are ready to discuss proposals with the Czech side on mutually beneficial cooperation," the head of the region said.

Besides, Kanat Bozumbayev noted that favorable conditions were created in the region for foreign investors coming there. The inflow of investments in the fixed assets has been steadily growing over the recent years. Moreover, foreign investments make one quarter of the total volume of investments.

For example, the first stage of construction of the infrastructure of the Special Economic Zone is nearing completion. The main directions of the economic zone are development of chemical, petrochemical sectors and modernization of nonferrous metallurgy. It is planned to launch production of cars parts there as well.

According to K. Bozumbayev, the agency for investment attraction and the center of competence for eco-friendly technologies as well as a number of the other institutes established in the region will help to improve the developing relations between the partners.

Czech Ambassador Elishka Zhigova, in turn, told that Czech businessmen were interested in products of metallurgic, chemical and railway industry and in development of the strategic partnership in production of beer and non-alcoholic drinks on the basis of "Rosa" JSC.

Elishka Zhigova assured that she would present all the opportunities Pavlodar region has for foreign investors to the Czech business sphere and invite them to the next Pavlodar investment forum.

The volume of trade of Pavlodar region with the Czech Republic made over USD 16 mln in 2015.