Volunteering is a true patriotism – President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that volunteering is a true patriotism, Kazinform reprots.

President Tokayev took to his official Twitter account to announce that today is the International Volunteer Day. Volunteers, according to the Head of State, have become the symbol of kindness, sincerity, and selfless devotion in the interests of ordinary people. Volunteering is a true patriotism, the President tweeted.

The Head of State also reminded that 2020 had been declared the Year of Volunteers in Kazakhstan.

In his tweet, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that he is proud of Kazakhstanis volunteers and thankful to them for useful work they are doing, especially amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Volunteering is not a temporary thing, it is a state of the soul of tens of thousands of our citizens. We are always together, he added.

Recall that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Decree «On announcing the Year of Volunteer» on August 26, 2019.