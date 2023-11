Voskoboeva defeated in 2nd round of Miami Open doubles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Galina Voskoboeva in a duet with Australian Anastasia Rodionova played against Russian Alla Kudryavtseva and American Vania King in the 2nd round of Miami Open doubles held in the U.S. The prize fund of the tournament makes 6 mln 800 thousand U.S. dollars for ladies.

In the 2nd round doubles match Voskoboeva/Rodionova duet lost to Kudryavtseva/King – 0.6; 6:7 (1:7), Kazinform refers to Sport-express.ru.