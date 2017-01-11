  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Voskoboeva edged out of Hobart International

    20:00, 11 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Galina Voskoboeva was eliminated from the 2017 Hobart International in Australia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Voskoboeva lost to world №22 Kiki Bertens from the Netherlands in straight sets 1-6, 4-6.

    Top seed Bertens will play against Belgian qualifier Elise Mertens in the next round.

    Voskoboeva outplayed French Pauline Parmentier in the opening round.

    The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $225,000.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!