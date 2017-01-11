Voskoboeva edged out of Hobart International

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Galina Voskoboeva was eliminated from the 2017 Hobart International in Australia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Voskoboeva lost to world №22 Kiki Bertens from the Netherlands in straight sets 1-6, 4-6.



Top seed Bertens will play against Belgian qualifier Elise Mertens in the next round.



Voskoboeva outplayed French Pauline Parmentier in the opening round.



The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $225,000.