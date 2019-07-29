  • kz
    Voskoboeva, Ostapenko stunned in Baltic Open doubles final

    12:14, 29 July 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Serbian Nina Stojanović and Canadian Sharon Fichman defeated Latvia’s Jeļena Ostapenko and Kazakhstan’s Galina Voskoboeva in the final of the doubles event at the 2019 Baltic Open in Jurmala, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The match lasted for 1 hour 40 minutes. The score was 2-6, 7-6 (1), 10-6.

    Having won theBaltic Open Doubles title, Stojanovic and Fichman gained 280 rating points and €9,919 of prize money.

    Sport
