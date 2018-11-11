  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Voskoboeva reaches Limoges Challenger '18 doubles finals

    08:45, 11 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Galina Voskoboeva and Russian Veronika Kudermetova have qualified for the finals of the Limoges Challenger 2018 Women doubles, SPORTINFORM reported.

    In three sets the ladies beat the top-seeded Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu and Monica Niculescu 4:6, 6:1, 10:4. The match lasted for 1h8min. In the final match, Vockoboeva and Kudermetova will meet the second seeded Russian Vera Zvonareva and Swiss Timea Bacsinszky.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!