Voskoboeva reaches Limoges Challenger '18 doubles finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Galina Voskoboeva and Russian Veronika Kudermetova have qualified for the finals of the Limoges Challenger 2018 Women doubles, SPORTINFORM reported.

In three sets the ladies beat the top-seeded Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu and Monica Niculescu 4:6, 6:1, 10:4. The match lasted for 1h8min. In the final match, Vockoboeva and Kudermetova will meet the second seeded Russian Vera Zvonareva and Swiss Timea Bacsinszky.