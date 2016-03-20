Voter turnout exceeds 70% at parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As of 4:00 p.m., the voter turnout at the elections to the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and maslikhats is more than 70%, member of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tatyana Okhlopkova announced at a briefing.

"76.11% of voters received their ballots in Akmola region, 72.17% of people - in Aktobe region, 89.88% - in Almay region, 80.41% - in Atyrau region, 77.13% - East Kazakhstan region, 76.28% - Zhambyl region, 68.52% - West Kazakhstan region, 70.91% - Karaganda region, 78.23% - Kostanay region, 77.53% - Kyzylorda region, 69.06% - Mangystau region, 68.76% - Pavlodar region, 76.41% - North Kazakhstan region and 80.92% - South Kazakhstan region," Ms Okhlopkova stated.

"Some 69.83% of people received the ballots in Astana city and 29.12% - in Almaty city," she added.