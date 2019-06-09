Voters turnout in Kazakhstan presidential election reaches 77.4% - CEC

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to preliminary information, the voters turnout in the Kazakhstan presidential election amounted to 77.4% of the voters, says Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Konstantin Petrov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Now the voting at all the polling stations has ended. The vote counting is underway; it is to be completed within 12 hours. Tomorrow we will do our best to summarize the preliminary results," said Konstantin Petrov.



It should be mentioned that 11,947,995 voters were included in the lists. According to the voting results, 77.4% of the total number of voters included in the lists received ballot papers.



According to the information announced, 83.4% of the voters cast their votes in Akmola region, 84.9% in Aktobe region, 89% in Almaty region, 71.2% in Atyrau region, 84.9% in East Kazakhstan region, 81.3% in Zhambyl region, 66.3% in West Kazakhstan region, 77.3% in Karaganda region, 81.6% in Kyzylorda region, 84.1% in Kostanay region, 68.9% in Mangistau region, 81.2% in Pavlodar region, 79.8% in North Kazakhstan region, 84.8% in Turkestan region, 68.9% in the city of Nur-Sultan, 52.2% in Almaty City, and 67.6% in the city of Shymkent.