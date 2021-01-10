  • kz
    Voting at polling stations in Middle Eastern countries kicks off

    12:13, 10 January 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Polling stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, Masqat and Doha, and a ballot station in Tehran opened their doors, Kazinform reports.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh student studying in South Korea Adelina Alpamys was the first to vote in the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan. The polling stations at the Kazakh Embassy in Japan and South Korea were the first to open their doors. Election districts number 261 in Tokyo and 258 in Seoul opened at 07:00 a.m. local time.


    Parliament Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Political parties
