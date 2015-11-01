Voting wraps up at Azerbaijani parliamentary election

BAKU. KAZINFORM Voting at Azerbaijan's parliamentary election, held Nov. 1, has been completed.

Voter turnout in the election was 50.1 percent, or 2,605,948 voters, as of 17:00 (UTC/GMT + 4 hours), Rufat Gulmammadov, head of the ‘Elections' Information Center at Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission earlier told reporters.

He said the highest voter turnout was recorded in Baku's Khazar constituency #14 (78.8 percent), while the lowest turnout was observed in the second Surakhani constituency #31 (31.9 percent).

As many as 503 international observers from 40 organizations and over 66,000 local observers watched the parliamentary election in Azerbaijan.

Some 767 candidates are running for 125 seats in the country's parliament. Source: Trend.az