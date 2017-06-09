Vučić: Belgrade considers Kazakhstan most important partner in the region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the President of Serbia Alexandar Vučić, who is in Astana to participate in the opening ceremony of EXPO-2017, Kazinform refers to the Senate press service.

Senate Speaker expressed gratitude to Alexandar Vučić for his country's participation in the exhibition. "The theme of the exhibition Future Energy correlates with the ideas of the great Serbian inventor Nikola Tesla, who made a huge contribution to the development of modern technologies," he said.

According to Mr. Tokayev, Kazakhstan is interested in developing cooperation with Serbia in all spheres. And the official visit of President Nazarbayev to Belgrade in August 2016 gave a new impetus to the deepening of the two countries' cooperation.

Contacts between the legislative bodies of Kazakhstan and Serbia are of great importance, noted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. "Kazakh Parliament is interested in closer cooperation with the National Assembly of Serbia. I am confident that the exchange of visits of parliamentary delegations will not only expand our political dialogue but also promote bilateral relations across the entire spectrum of our interaction," he said.

Speaker Tokayev spoke about the possibilities of expanding trade and economic ties. And the most promising areas of cooperation, in his opinion, are agriculture, construction, metallurgy, engineering, pharmaceuticals, and tourism. The transit-transport sphere is also of practical interest in the context of the implementation of large-scale projects on the territory of Kazakhstan linking Europe and Asia.

In turn, Aleksandar Vučić noted that Belgrade considers Kazakhstan its most important partner in the region, and Serbian business circles are interested in further expansion of trade and economic relations. The President of Serbia expressed his support for further expansion of inter-parliamentary relations.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects of strengthening humanitarian, cultural, and sports ties.

Summing up the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that Aleksandar Vučić's visit to Astana will add new content to the two states' cooperation.