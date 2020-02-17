  • kz
    Vuelta a Andalucia 2020. Astana announces Team’s roster

    09:47, 17 February 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the 2.Pro stage race Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista De Sol, which will be held on February 19th to 23rd in Spain.

    Team's line-up: Jakob Fuglsang, Ion Izagirre, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Aleksandr Vlasov, Daniil Fominykh, Hugo Houle and Vadim Pronskiy, the Team’s official website reads.

    Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer and Giuseppe Martinelli.

    Race information: https://vueltaandalucia.es


