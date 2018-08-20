W Kazakhstan to build 11 new schools

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 11 new schools will be built in Atyrau, Kazinform reports.



"Two schools for 1,200 and 900 pupils correspondingly are being built in Bereke and Nursaya districts. Another project of the school designed for 600 children has been submitted for the state expert review.



Design specifications and estimates for eight more schools are being developed. The schools will be built within the state-private partnership," deputy Atyrau Mayor Meirim Kalaui said.



The city administration will allocate land parcels for the construction of new schools on the right of temporary gratis use and lay all necessary utility systems.