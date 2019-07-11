  • kz
    W Kazakhstan to see thunderstorm with hail

    20:38, 11 July 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather warning has been issued for West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, widespread thunderstorm, squall, and hail are expected in West Kazakhstan region on July 12. The northerly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second. Chances of a storm: 90-95%.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported that weather alerts have been issued for Akmola, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and Zhambyl regions.

    Kazhydromet West Kazakhstan region Weather in Kazakhstan
