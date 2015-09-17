W. Klitschko thinks Mayweather will fight again

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heavyweight world champion Wladimir Klitschko commented on the decision of Floyd Mayweather to retire in an interview to BoxingScene.com, Vesti.kz informs.

"I think he still has one fight left. It is cool to be tied with Rocky Marciano, but he has a chance to go ahead of him and get his 50 th victory in as many fights. Sometimes, athletes get nervous at the very important historical moments, when they have to make a step they are going to be remembered for. Thus, on one hand I understand him. However, on the other hand I'm sure he will fight again. Even after his recent announcement of his retirement," Klitschko said.

As earlier reported, 38-year-old Mayweather, who was often referred to as the best boxer of the modern times, had his last fight on September 13. He won the fight against Andre Berto by unanimous decision making his record 49-0.