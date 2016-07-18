  • kz
    WADA calls to deny Russian officials access to international competitions

    23:31, 18 July 2016
    OTTAWA. KAZINFORM - The Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has recommended banning Russian government officials from international competitions, including the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, WADA said in a statement on Monday.

    WADA also said the accreditation process of the WADA-accredited anti-doping laboratory in Moscow should be stopped.

    Earlier on Monday WADA claimed in its report that the Moscow anti-doping laboratory covered up Russian athletes, who used performance-enhancing drugs. It also accused the Russian Sports Ministry, Federal Security Service and other government agencies of running a state-controlled program to cover up doping abuse among the athletes.

    Source: TASS

