WADA notes ‘serious failings' at Rio 2016

MONTREAL. KAZINFORM - A Wada report on the anti-doping methods employed at Rio 2016 has highlighted "serious failings".

The World Anti-Doping Agency said many athletes who had been targeted for testing "simply could not be found", BBC News reports.



It added that, on some days, "up to 50% of tests were aborted".



Its 55-page Independent Observers report found that, of the 11,470 athletes, 4,125 had no record of any testing in 2016, of whom 1,913 were competing in 10 "higher-risk sports".



It also said:



- nearly 100 samples were not matched to an athlete because of data entry errors



- one missing sample was not located until two weeks after the Games



- there was little or no in-competition blood testing in many high-risk sports and disciplines, including weightlifting



- there was no out-of-competition testing conducted in football, which Wada found "surprising"



- without the dedication of doping-control staff, "the anti-doping program would have almost certainly collapsed"



- as of 8 August, only 4,795 athletes were providing whereabouts information in the anti-doping system



Wada mentioned several "failings" surrounding inadequate support for the chaperones employed to notify athletes of testing.



It said that on several occasions more than half of these failed to turn up, or turned up very late. It said they were "disincentivised" because of a lack of training, poor travel arrangements, and the fact many could not speak English.



It said that, for "the majority of times" the 'no-notice' nature of testing was "obviously compromised" because chaperones did not know where athletes were and had to ask their team-mates where they were.



In one of its recommendations, it said: "Untrained and inexperienced chaperones should not be working at the Games.



"It undermines respect and trust among athletes in the anti-doping program, and provides opportunities for experienced and unscrupulous athletes who would want to abuse the system to manipulate the doping control process."



Wada did praise improvements made to Rio's anti-doping laboratory, however.



The organisation had suspended the lab just six weeks before the Games opened, because it failed to comply with international standards.



But Wada said it had been "superbly equipped", and was "operated very securely and generally very efficiently".



It said it now represents an "outstanding legacy from the Games for the anti-doping movement in South America".



Source: BBC News