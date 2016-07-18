Wada to publish Sochi 2014 doping findings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russia could face a complete Olympic ban if allegations of state-sponsored doping at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics are proven on Monday.

An independent commission set up by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has been investigating the claims and is to publish its findings.

Russian track and field athletes are banned from international competition, including the Rio Olympics.

But individual athletes can compete as neutrals if they prove they are clean.

Russia are currently challenging the ban on their athletes at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), with the tribunal expected to conclude on 21 July.

However, Monday's findings may put more pressure on the nation if there are any adverse revelations.

The commission, headed by Dr Richard McLaren, has primarily been looking into claims made by Dr Grigory Rodchenkov, a former anti-doping chief, who alleged dozens of athletes, including at least 15 medallists at the 2014 Winter Olympics, were part of an extensive state-run doping programme.

Rodchenkov described a massive, tightly organised doping operation involving Russia's security service and the sports ministry.

But Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko condemned the allegations as "a continuation of the information attack on Russian sport".

The Russian weightlifting team are also facing the prospect of a ban from Rio after repeated anti-doping violations.

For more information go to BBC.com