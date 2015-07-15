  • kz
    Wagons carrying liquefied gas derail in Pavlodar region

    11:14, 15 July 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tank wagons with liquefied gas have derailed in Pavlodar region early Wednesday morning.

    The accident occurred at Shiderty station at around 7:40 a.m.

    National Company "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC said in a statement that three tank wagons loaded with the liquefied gas had derailed. No casualties were reported. Works are underway to eliminate the consequences of the incident. A special commission is to investigate the cause of the derailment.

    Tags:
    Incidents Accidents News Pavlodar region
