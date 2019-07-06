WAIFC presents Honorary Award to Nursultan Nazarbayev on creation of AIFC

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The World Alliance of International Financial Centres (WAIFC) presented an Honorary Award to the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, on the creation of Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and in recognition of his significant contribution to the development of global cooperation among international financial centres, the AIFC's press service informed.

The ceremony held during the 2nd Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) ‘Finance Days'.

The award was accepted on behalf of the First President by the Governor of AIFC, Dr Kairat Kelimbetov, in a ceremony held on 5 July 2019.

In a speech to the WAIFC Board members Dr Kelimbetov noted the achievements of the AIFC in its first year of operation: "Following the decree of the First President, AIFC has been able to establish partnerships with most of the developed and the developing IFCs and Exchanges around the globe".

WAIFC, represented at the ceremony in Nur-Sultan by its Managing Director Dr. Jochen Beidermann, awarded the First President its principle Honorary Award in recognition of the AIFC's central role of attracting investments to the country's economy by creating an attractive and internationally open environment for investing in financial services, in developing the securities market of the Republic of Kazakhstan and ensuring its integration with international capital markets.



The reference



The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) was established at the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. The constitutional law on the creation of the AIFC was signed on December 7, 2015. The goal of the AIFC is to create a leading center of financial services at the international level. The objectives of the AIFC are to assist in attracting investments into the country's economy, creating an attractive environment for investing in the financial services sector, developing the securities market of the Republic of Kazakhstan and ensuring its integration with international capital markets.

www.aifc.kz

The World Alliance of International Financial Centres (WAIFC)

WAIFC, a non-profit membership organisation, aims to share best practices and cross fertilization between International Financial Centers and to develop the dialog with the Public Authorities at the international level.

www.waifc.net