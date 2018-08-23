Wallonia, Kazakhstan to boost economic and cultural cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On August 20, 2018, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Aigul Kuspan held a meeting with Minister-President of Walloon Region Willy Borsus.

During the meeting the sides discussed political, economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, as well as exchanged views on certain measures of its development, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

The Kazakh Ambassador noted strengthening of economic relations between Kazakhstan and Belgium, including the Walloon region. In this context, the Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Agency for Export Promotion and Foreign Investment of the Walloon region (AWEX) for organizing regular business missions to Kazakhstan. In addition, in order to further develop economic relations, it was agreed to develop contacts with technological clusters, scientific and investment centers of the region.

Kuspan told also about the activities of the Astana International Financial Center and Centre for Green Technologies and Investment Projects and invited the Walloon companies to participate in their work.

In his turn, Borsus noted that his work focuses on expanding economic and investment relations and noted that there is a great potential in bilateral cooperation in pharmaceuticals, agriculture and energy spheres. The Minister-President welcomed the proposals of Kazakhstan to develop economic cooperation.

During the meeting, the both sides agreed on the importance to build links in cultural, scientific fields and sports, as well as between the cities of Wallonia and Kazakhstan. Borsus supported the idea of organizing joint cultural events.

According to the federal structure of Belgium, the Walloon region along with Flanders and Brussels is the subject of the country. Regions are authorized to implement independent policies in many areas, including economy, investments and social security issues.