WAM Report: Saudi Arabia offers five-star services to pilgrims

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Every Hajj season, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, KSA, dedicates tremendous financial and human resources to ensure that pilgrims enjoy five-star services that allow them to perform the hajj ritual safely and comfortably. Hajj is the fifth pillar of Islam and the most significant manifestation of Islamic faith.

SaudiArabia considers serving the guests of Allah the Almighty an honor, and linesup vast manpower and financial resources to the proper conduct of thepilgrimage. Since the time of the founding father of the KSA, King Abdul AzizAl Saud, it has spent billions of dollars to expand the Holy Mosque in Makkahand the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, as well as establishing modern airports,seaports, roads, residences, communications, hospitals, and other amenities andsecurity and safety services for the convenience of pilgrims, WAM reports.

The hajjauthorities have announced that they had completed their preparations towelcome pilgrims, provide them with world-class services and make their journeyto the holy lands comfortable, safe and successful.

Securityagencies have announced that they are ready to welcome pilgrims through air,sea and land entry points.

The GeneralDirectorate of Civil Defence has announced that more than 33 governmentdepartment and consultancy houses were involved in this year's hajj emergencyplans to ensure the highest standards of safety and security of pilgrims.

It hasprepared more than 17,000 strong civil defence personnel, supported by 1,500volunteers. More than 5,000 cameras in the holy shrines provide the securityagencies with blanket coverage to manage crowds of pilgrims to avoid anyincidents.

Health-wise,the Saudi authorities have placed hundreds of hospitals and health clinicsunder the service of pilgrims. The Saudi health ministry said that afully-manned and equipped four health centres had been prepared inside the holyshrine in Makkah. For emergency cases, preparations also included 180ambulances and six helipads.

TheMinistry of Hajj and Umrah has launched a translation app for non-Arab pilgrimsto get Hajj-related information and guidelines to perform their religiousrituals with ease and comfort. Another digital map app for holy sites has alsobeen made available for pilgrims.

Theestablishment of these facilities by itself does not ensure a successful Hajj.To do so, the Kingdom has put into place a vast organisation supervised by theSupreme Hajj Committee, which reports to the Custodian of the Two Holy MosquesKing Salman bin Abdul Aziz, who traditionally is in Makkah during thepilgrimage.

Thecommittee seeks to coordinate the activities of various government ministriesand agencies and prevent redundancy.

Each ofthese organizations assumes responsibility for projects in its sphere ofexpertise. For example, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah issues special bookletson the rites of the Hajj in many languages for distribution among the pilgrims.

TheMinistry of Health oversees medical services while the Ministry of Informationhosts journalists and members of the media from other countries to cover thepilgrimage, while at the same time arranging for live transmissions of therituals by satellite throughout the world.